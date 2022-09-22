LPL Financial advisory, brokerage assets slide 1.7% M/M in August
Sep. 22, 2022 4:59 PM ETLPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- LPL Financial's (NASDAQ:LPLA) total advisory and brokerage assets fell to $1.10B in August, a slump of 1.7% from July and -4.5% from a year earlier.
- Net new assets, though, came in at $9.7B, up from $4.8B in July and $7.6B in August 2021.
- Client cash balances of $65.8B drifted down from $69.4B in the prior month, but remained elevated from $49.2B in the year-ago period.
- Net buying in August was $9.3B, a new monthly high. That's up from $4.7B in July and $5.6B a year before.
