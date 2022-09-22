T2 Biosystems stock rises ~17% after hours on Baltic region distribution agreement
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) on Thursday said it had entered into a distribution agreement in the Baltic region for the sale of its products.
- Shares of the micro-cap diagnostics company jumped 17.3% to $0.10 after hours.
- It is worth noting that TTOO stock had earlier closed 11.8% lower to notch its eight straight session in the red.
- As per the agreement with the distributor, TTOO can sell products such as its T2Bacteria Panel, which can identify sepsis-causing bacteria, and its T2Candida Panel, which can detect fungal pathogens.
- "We are committed to expanding our commercialization worldwide and these new distribution agreements provide access to important markets in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia,” TTOO CEO John Sperzel said in a statement.
