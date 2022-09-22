U.S. natural gas futures fell to their lowest in more than two months Thursday following a larger than expected rise in domestic inventories that eased concerns over potentially tight supplies this winter.

Front-month Nymex natural gas (NG1:COM) for October delivery lost $0.69/MMBtu, or -8.9%, to $7.089/MMBtu, the lowest settlement value since July 15.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:UNG), (UGAZF), (DGAZ), (BOIL), (FCG), (KOLD), (USL)

Gas-focused equities posted broad losses: (EQT) -1.6%, (RRC) -5.6%, (CTRA) -2.2%, (AR) -6.2%, (SWN) -3.1%, (CHK) -3.4%.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported utilities added 103B cf of gas to storage during the week ending September 16, which far exceeded an increase of 77B cf in the same week last year and a five-year (2017-21) average increase of 81B cf.

Traders attributed the surprising buildup to mild weather and an increase in wind power that held down the amount of gas power consumed by generators.

Also weighing on prices was expectations that demand for the nat gas would decline in October when the Cove Point LNG plant in Maryland shuts for maintenance.

U.S. natural gas use already has been reduced for months by the ongoing outage at the Freeport LNG export plant, which has left more gas in the U.S. for utilities to inject into stockpiles for next winter; Freeport LNG was consuming ~2B cf/day of gas before it shut on June 8.