Boeing (NYSE:BA) will pay $200 million to settle charges over misleading investors after two fatal crashes of 737 MAX jets, the Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday. The company's former chief executive, Dennis Muilenberg, will pay $1 million as part of the settlement.

"The settlement announced today fully resolves the SEC’s previously disclosed inquiry into matters relating to the 737 MAX accidents," Boeing said in a statement. "The settlement specifies that Boeing does not admit or deny the findings in the SEC’s statement of facts, which concern company statements made in late 2018 and early 2019."

The two crashes in 2018 and 2019 killed all 346 people aboard the flights, spurring a global grounding of the narrowbody jets. The 737 MAX first returned to the air two years ago.

“In times of crisis and tragedy, it is especially important that public companies and executives provide full, fair and truthful disclosures to the markets,” Gary Gensler, chair of the SEC, said in a statement. "The Boeing Company and its former CEO, Dennis Muilenburg, failed in this most basic obligation. They misled investors by providing assurances about the safety of the 737 MAX, despite knowing about serious safety concerns."

Boeing (BA) was little changed in late trading, hovering near its closing price of $138.71 a share. The stock has lost 33% of its value this year, compared with a 22% drop for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

The SEC had investigated how the aircraft maker notified investors about the crashes and its efforts to quell the crisis, which slashed the company's market value by billions of dollars. The agency enforces laws requiring publicly traded companies to disclose facts that help people make investment decisions.

Boeing in January 2021 agreed to pay $2.5 billion to settle a criminal probe by the Justice Department into the 737 MAX.