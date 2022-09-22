Pfizer, Sangamo reopen recruitment for late-stage trial of hemophilia A gene therapy

Sep. 22, 2022 5:38 PM ETSangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO), PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments

Hemophilia positive

jarun011/iStock via Getty Images

  • A phase 3 trial of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Therapeutics' giroctocogene fitelparvovec, a gene therapy for hemophilia A, has reopened recruitment.
  • Dosing is expected to begin next month with all trial sites operational by the end of the year. A pivotal readout is expected in 1H 2024.
  • The US FDA earlier this year lifted a clinical hold on the study, named AFFINE.
  • The trial is expected to enroll 60 adult male participants and evaluate a single dose of giroctocogene fitelparvovec.
  • The primary endpoint is impact on annualized bleeding rate 15 months after receiving treatment.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Sangamo (SGMO) as a buy with high marks for momentum and revisions.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.