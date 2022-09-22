Pfizer, Sangamo reopen recruitment for late-stage trial of hemophilia A gene therapy
- A phase 3 trial of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Therapeutics' giroctocogene fitelparvovec, a gene therapy for hemophilia A, has reopened recruitment.
- Dosing is expected to begin next month with all trial sites operational by the end of the year. A pivotal readout is expected in 1H 2024.
- The US FDA earlier this year lifted a clinical hold on the study, named AFFINE.
- The trial is expected to enroll 60 adult male participants and evaluate a single dose of giroctocogene fitelparvovec.
- The primary endpoint is impact on annualized bleeding rate 15 months after receiving treatment.
