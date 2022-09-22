Ballard Power gets order from Siemens Mobility to power 7 passenger trains
Sep. 22, 2022 5:43 PM ETBallard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), BLDP:CASIEGYBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) said Thursday it received an order for 200 kW fuel cell modules from Siemens Mobility to power a fleet of seven Mireo Plus H passenger trains.
- Delivery of the 14 fuel cell modules is expected to start in 2023, with the fleet planned to be in service in Berlin-Brandenburg region in late 2024.
- Siemens Mobility also signed a letter of intent with BLDP for supply of 200 fuel cell modules totaling 40 MW over the next six years.
- It includes a firm commitment on 100 of the fuel cell modules totaling 20 MW.
- The modules will be used for Siemen's Mireo Plus H trains.
- Siemens Mobility is a separately managed company of Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY).
