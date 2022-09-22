American Water unit buys city of Villa Grove's water & wastewater systems for $11M

Sep. 22, 2022 5:49 PM ETAmerican Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • Illinois American Water, a unit of U.S. utility American Water Works (NYSE:AWK), on Thursday said it would acquire the water and wastewater systems of Villa Grove city in Illinois for $11M.
  • The newly acquired systems will add about 1.5K water and 1.1K wastewater customers to the company's eastern Illinois service area, the AWK unit said in a statement.
  • Illinois American said it plans to invest around $21M over seven years to upgrade the city's water and wastewater systems.
