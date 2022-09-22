Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) won an order Thursday to supply 40 A320neo narrowbody jets valued at ~$4.8B at list prices to a unit of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) that had been an all-Boeing (BA) operator.

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) secured a major deal in July for the same kind of jets from four Chinese airlines, which marked China's first major jetliner orders in three years.

Boeing (BA) had considered China Southern (ZNH) its biggest customer in the region before the two fatal 737 MAX crashes and deteriorating relations between China and the U.S.

Separately, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) said Thursday it still aims to raise its rate of production for narrowbody planes to 75/month in 2025, compared with the current average of ~50/month, despite difficulties in securing enough engines and other components from suppliers.

The company said its target for the A320 family of aircraft remains unchanged, and takes into account its assessment of the readiness of its supply chain.

Boeing's (BA) pivot on inventory for China and hopes on delivery resumption have sparked a hopeful response, Dhierin Bechai writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.