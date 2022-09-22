Non-opioid pain drug developer Melt Pharmaceuticals files for proposed $15M IPO

IPO Initial Public Offering

Mikko Lemola

Non-opioid pain drug developer Melt Pharmaceuticals (NYSEARCA:MELT) has filed for a proposed $15M initial public offering.

While Melt's filing didn't state the number or price range of the shares to be offered, an accompanying filing fee schedule indicated it was seeking to raise up to $15M. Aegis Capital is serving as lead bookrunner.

Melt hopes to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol MELT.

Based in Tennessee, Melt has developed fast-dissolving tablet formulations of non-opioid sedatives such as ketamine and midazolam. Melt's lead product, MELT-300, is an orally administered combination of ketamine and midazolam for use as a sedative and analgesic during cataract surgery. The product is currently in Phase 2 testing.

A development stage company, Melt reported a net loss of $6.5M and no revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

For more IPO news, check out SA's IPO News page.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.