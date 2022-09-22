Talon Metals drills record intercept at Minnesota nickel project

Sep. 22, 2022

Talon Metals (OTCPK:TLOFF) +5.5% in Thursday's trading after reporting a new record drill hole result from its Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Minnesota.

The miner said assays for 17 holes drilled on the western side of the Tamarack resource area during 2021-22 showed the continuity and thickness of the high-grade nickel and copper massive sulfide zone and the separate semi-massive sulfide zones.

Of the 17 new drill holes, Talon (OTCPK:TLOFF) said one hole returned a record intercept of 23.44 meters grading 6.04% nickel and 2.85% copper in the main zone, and another hole returned 18.38 meters at 6.98% nickel and 3.12% copper; both expanded the massive sulfide pool on the southern portion of the western limb.

Talon (OTCPK:TLOFF) says it is focused on expanding and infilling the high-grade resource at Tamarack, which is estimated at 3.9M metric tons grading 1.91% nickel and 1.02% copper in the indicated category, and 7.2M mt grading 1.11% nickel and 0.68% copper in the inferred category.

Early this year, Tesla selected Talon Metals' (OTCPK:TLOFF) Tamarack project for its first U.S. supply deal for nickel to make electric batteries.

