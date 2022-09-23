Pentair said to consider $800M sale of part of its industrial unit

Sep. 22, 2022 8:57 PM ETPentair plc (PNR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Pentair Canada facility building in Cambridge, On, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

  • Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) is said to evaluate the sale of part of industrial solutions unit.
  • Pentair (PNR) is working with an adviser and the business may be valued at $800 million in a sale, according to a Bloomberg report. The unit is likely see interest from private equity.
  • The sale comes after Pentair (PNR) completed its purchase of Manitowoc Ice from Welbilt for $1.6 billion in late July. Welbilt sold the Manitowoc Ice brand to allay antitrust concerns of the U.S. Department of Justice regarding the company's $3.5B sale to Ali Group.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.