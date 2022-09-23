Pentair said to consider $800M sale of part of its industrial unit
Sep. 22, 2022 8:57 PM ETPentair plc (PNR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) is said to evaluate the sale of part of industrial solutions unit.
- Pentair (PNR) is working with an adviser and the business may be valued at $800 million in a sale, according to a Bloomberg report. The unit is likely see interest from private equity.
- The sale comes after Pentair (PNR) completed its purchase of Manitowoc Ice from Welbilt for $1.6 billion in late July. Welbilt sold the Manitowoc Ice brand to allay antitrust concerns of the U.S. Department of Justice regarding the company's $3.5B sale to Ali Group.
