Cathie Wood steps back from two ARK funds

Sep. 23, 2022 12:35 AM ETPRNT, IZRLBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • According to a regulatory filing, ARK Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood has stepped down from her role as the portfolio manager at two of the investment management firm’s exchange-traded funds.
  • William Scherer will be portfolio manager of The 3D Printing ETF (PRNT) and ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL). Mr. Scherer is a trading manager and has been employed by the firm since 2014.
  • The 3D printing-focused fund (PRNT) has an AUM of $196.68M while ARK Israel has $115.39M in assets under management. Wood will continue to serve as chief investment officer and portfolio manager of the actively-managed vehicles.
  • Cathie Wood is still chief investment officer of ARK and portfolio manager for the actively managed exchange traded funds.
  • YTD IZRL and PRNT funds lost approx. 40% of value, while S&P 500 lost 22% and Nasdaq 100 Index lost 30%.
  • Previously: Cathie Wood has seen nearly 50% of her assets vanish in 2022 across all nine ARK ETFs.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.