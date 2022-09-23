Cathie Wood steps back from two ARK funds
Sep. 23, 2022 12:35 AM ETPRNT, IZRLBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- According to a regulatory filing, ARK Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood has stepped down from her role as the portfolio manager at two of the investment management firm’s exchange-traded funds.
- William Scherer will be portfolio manager of The 3D Printing ETF (PRNT) and ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL). Mr. Scherer is a trading manager and has been employed by the firm since 2014.
- The 3D printing-focused fund (PRNT) has an AUM of $196.68M while ARK Israel has $115.39M in assets under management. Wood will continue to serve as chief investment officer and portfolio manager of the actively-managed vehicles.
- Cathie Wood is still chief investment officer of ARK and portfolio manager for the actively managed exchange traded funds.
- YTD IZRL and PRNT funds lost approx. 40% of value, while S&P 500 lost 22% and Nasdaq 100 Index lost 30%.
- Previously: Cathie Wood has seen nearly 50% of her assets vanish in 2022 across all nine ARK ETFs.
