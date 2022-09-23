Northrop Grumman, Raytheon selected by USAF for HACM project
Sep. 23, 2022
- Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies business in partnership with Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) has been selected to develop the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile, or HACM, for the U.S. Air Force.
- HACM is a first-of-its-kind weapon developed in conjunction with the Southern Cross Integrated Flight Research Experiment, a U.S. and Australia project arrangement.
- Per the terms, the Raytheon Missiles & Defense and Northrop Grumman team will deliver operationally ready missiles to the USAF.
- The Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile is an air-breathing, scramjet powered munition.
- Both firms have been working together since 2019 to develop, produce and integrate Northrop Grumman's scramjet engines onto Raytheon's air-breathing hypersonic weapons.
