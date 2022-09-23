Northrop Grumman, Raytheon selected by USAF for HACM project

Sep. 23, 2022 1:50 AM ETRaytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX), NOCBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Raytheon (NYSE:RTX) Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies business in partnership with Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) has been selected to develop the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile, or HACM, for the U.S. Air Force.
  • HACM is a first-of-its-kind weapon developed in conjunction with the Southern Cross Integrated Flight Research Experiment, a U.S. and Australia project arrangement.
  • Per the terms, the Raytheon Missiles & Defense and Northrop Grumman team will deliver operationally ready missiles to the USAF.
  • The Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile is an air-breathing, scramjet powered munition.
  • Both firms have been working together since 2019 to develop, produce and integrate Northrop Grumman's scramjet engines onto Raytheon's air-breathing hypersonic weapons.
  • Raytheon (RTX) offers "high-quality dividends at a fantastic price," Leo Nelissen writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
  • Earlier, Raytheon tops Lockheed, Boeing for $1B hypersonic cruise missile order.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.