NervGen Pharma appoints Bill Radvak as interim CEO

Sep. 23, 2022 3:37 AM ETNervGen Pharma Corp. (NGENF), NGEN:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • NervGen Pharma (OTCQX:NGENF) notifies that the board and Paul Brennan have mutually agreed that Mr. Brennan will step down as President & CEO and a member of the board, effective immediately.
  • The board has appointed current Executive Chairman of the board Bill Radvak as interim CEO and current board member Dr. Adam Rogers as interim President.
  • Mr. Brennan will serve as a strategic advisor to management and the board during the transition period. The Board has initiated a search for a permanent CEO.
  • Mr. Radvak served as President of NervGen from January 2017 to June 2018.

