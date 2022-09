European shares edged lower after central bank-induced selloff

London -0.77%.

Germany -0.56%. Germany September flash manufacturing PMI 48.3 vs 48.3 expected.

France -0.52%. France September flash services PMI 53.0 vs 50.5 expected.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.66%, hovering at near 20-month lows.

Eurozone September flash services PMI 48.9 vs 49.0 expected.

Spain Q2 final GDP +1.5% vs +1.1% q/q prelim.

Coming up in the session: UK September flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI at 0830 GMT; UK September CBI retailing reported sales at 1000 GMT. Fed Chair Powell, and other Fed officials, are speaking on Friday 23 September 2022.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than one basis point to 3.69%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than four basis point to 1.93%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed to 3.50%.