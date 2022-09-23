UK consumer confidence weakest on record as cost of living bites
Sep. 23, 2022 By: Meghavi Singh
- UK consumer confidence slumped to a record low in September amid deep concerns about personal finances and the economy over next 12 months.
- According to GfK’s consumer confidence data, the index decreased by five points this month to -49 vs. expectation of -42, prior was -44 , the worst overall score since records began in 1974.
- The reading marked the fourth new low out of the last five months, with all measures once again severely depressed.
- The data come the day after the Bank of England lifted interest rates by 50 basis points to 2.25 per cent, the highest since 2008, meaning borrowing will become more expensive for businesses and households.
