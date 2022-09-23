French economic growth slightly picked-up but weaker than expected in September
- The S&P Global France Services PMI rose to 53 in September of 2022 from a 16-month low of 51.2 in August, surpassing market estimates of 50.5, a flash estimate showed.
- Business activity accelerated slightly supported by a renewed rise in new business intakes, despite weaker external demand.
- At the same time, employment increased at a strong pace and there were signs of further easing of supply-chain constraints.
- However, the manufacturing sector slumped with the reading itself falling to its lowest in 28 months from 50.6 in August to 47.8 vs 49.8 expected.
- On the price front, inflationary pressures intensified, mainly reflecting higher energy tariffs and wage bills.
