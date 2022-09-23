FDA panel to review GSK Zejula's overall survival data in recurrent ovarian cancer

GSK (NYSE:GSK) said on Sept. 22 that a panel of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is scheduled to hold a meeting on Nov. 22 to discuss overall survival (OS) data from a phase 3 trial of Zejula (niraparib) for recurrent ovarian cancer.

Progression-free survival (PFS - length of time during/after therapy a patient lives with the disease without it getting worse) data from the phase 3 trial called NOVA (ENGOT-OV16) served as the main basis of Zejula's approval as a maintenance therapy for women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy, the company said in a Sept. 22 press release.

GSK noted that OS was a secondary goal and that updated final OS data was recently shared with the FDA.

The British pharma giant added that the meeting of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) is not related to Zejula's use as a maintenance therapy for certain adult patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

The FDA had approved the expanded use of Zejula in April 2020 as maintenance treatment for certain women with advanced ovarian cancer.

GSK -1.03% to $29.70 premarket Sept. 23