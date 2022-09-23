Germany Manufacturing activity sinks further in September

  • The S&P Global Flash Germany Manufacturing PMI fell to 48.3 in September of 2022 from 49.1 in August, pointing to a third consecutive month of falling factory activity, and the worst since June of 2020, preliminary estimates showed.
  • Figures matched market forecasts of 48.3.
  • S&P Global's flash composite Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 45.9 in September from August's final reading of 46.9. The consensus forecast was for 46.0.
  • The services index dropped to 45.4 from a final reading of 47.7 in August. The consensus forecast was for 47.2.
  • "The German economy looks set to contract in the third quarter, and with PMI showing the downturn gathering in September and the survey's forward-looking indicators also deteriorating, the prospects for the fourth quarter are not looking good either," said Phil Smith, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

