Qudian again receives notice regarding NYSE continued listing standards

Sep. 23, 2022 5:13 AM ETQudian Inc. (QD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Qudian (NYSE:QD) has received notice that it is below the NYSE's continued listing standards due to the trading price of Qudian's American depositary shares.
  • The company has six months following receipt of the notice to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement.
  • In August 2022, the company regained compliance with NYSE continued listing standard for share prices, for which it was notified in May 2022.
  • As per Section 802.01C of the NYSE's Listed Company Manual, a company will be considered to be below compliance standards if the average closing price of its security as reported on the consolidated tape is less than US$1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.
  • The company is currently trading at $0.94.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.