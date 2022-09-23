Qudian again receives notice regarding NYSE continued listing standards
Sep. 23, 2022 5:13 AM ETQudian Inc. (QD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Qudian (NYSE:QD) has received notice that it is below the NYSE's continued listing standards due to the trading price of Qudian's American depositary shares.
- The company has six months following receipt of the notice to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement.
- In August 2022, the company regained compliance with NYSE continued listing standard for share prices, for which it was notified in May 2022.
- As per Section 802.01C of the NYSE's Listed Company Manual, a company will be considered to be below compliance standards if the average closing price of its security as reported on the consolidated tape is less than US$1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.
- The company is currently trading at $0.94.
