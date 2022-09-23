Eurozone flash PMI low as steeply rising prices hit demand

Sep. 23, 2022
  • The S&P Global Flash Eurozone Services PMI fell to 48.9 in September of 2022 from 49.8 in August, pointing to a second consecutive month of contraction in services activity, flash estimates showed.
  • It is also the lowest reading since February last year, with demand falling at steepening rates, a result of the rising cost of living and growing gloom about future prospects.
  • Service sector output was down for a second consecutive month, and contracting at a rate not seen since February 2021.
  • S&P Global's flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), fell to 48.2 in September from 48.9 in August, as expected. September was the third month below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction.
  • Manufacturers PMI sank to 48.5 from 49.6, compared to the 48.7 forecast and the lowest since June 2020.
  • On the price front, both input and output cost inflation accelerated.

Comments (1)

