Eurozone flash PMI low as steeply rising prices hit demand
Sep. 23, 2022 5:20 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The S&P Global Flash Eurozone Services PMI fell to 48.9 in September of 2022 from 49.8 in August, pointing to a second consecutive month of contraction in services activity, flash estimates showed.
- It is also the lowest reading since February last year, with demand falling at steepening rates, a result of the rising cost of living and growing gloom about future prospects.
- Service sector output was down for a second consecutive month, and contracting at a rate not seen since February 2021.
- S&P Global's flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), fell to 48.2 in September from 48.9 in August, as expected. September was the third month below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction.
- Manufacturers PMI sank to 48.5 from 49.6, compared to the 48.7 forecast and the lowest since June 2020.
- On the price front, both input and output cost inflation accelerated.
