BEST notifies 2024 Notes holders of repurchase right
Sep. 23, 2022 5:28 AM ETBEST Inc. (BEST)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) has announced repurchase right notification for its 1.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024.
- Pursuant to the Indenture dated as of Sep 17, 2019, each holder of the notes has the right to require the company to repurchase all of such holder's notes or any portion thereof that is an integral multiple of US$1,000 principal amount for cash on Sep 30, 2022.
- The repurchase price will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be repurchased, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, Sep 30, 2022. Interest payment date under the terms of the Indenture and the notes will be Oct 1, 2022.
- The aggregate cash purchase price will be $105.16M if all outstanding notes are surrendered for repurchase through the exercise of the repurchase right. As of Aug 31, 2022, $105.16M in aggregate principal amount of the notes were outstanding.
- The repurchase right expires at 5:00 p.m on Sep 30, 2022.
