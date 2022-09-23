Electric vehicle investors are gleaning some important data from the latest update to the IEA's "Tracking Clean Energy Progress." The annual report assesses 55 components of the energy system – sectors, technologies, infrastructure and mitigation strategies - to evaluate progress towards reaching key medium-term milestones by the end of the decade. It's part of a broader effort of "Net Zero Emissions by 2050" that seeks to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5°C through innovation, behavioral change, sustainable bioenergy and international collaboration.

Snapshot: EV sales doubled worldwide last year to account for almost 9% of the total car market. The trend is picking up again this year as 2M EV sales were recorded during the first quarter, marking a 75% increase compared to the first three months of 2021. In fact, the IEA expects to "see another all-time high for electric vehicle sales [in 2022], lifting them to 13% of total light duty vehicle sales globally."

"Electric vehicles are the key technology to decarbonize road transport, a sector that accounts for 16% of global emissions," according to the report. "The Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario sees an electric car fleet of over 300M in 2030 and electric cars accounting for 60% of new car sales."

Other highlights: The global EV fleet in 2021 displaced around 0.3 Mb/d of oil by consuming about 50 TWh of electricity, which accounts for less than 0.5% of current total final electricity consumption worldwide. The energy density of EV batteries has also been rising over the past year, while there has been a doubling in the market share of lithium iron phosphate cathodes, which require no nickel or cobalt. Meanwhile, deployment of publicly available EV charging points increased by close to 40% in 2021, with 500K public charging points installed, or more than the total stock of chargers available in 2017.

