Digital Realty raises $550M debt capital
Sep. 23, 2022 5:53 AM ETDigital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Digital Realty Trust, L.P., an operating partnership of Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) has priced an underwritten public offering of $550M of 5.550% senior unsecured notes at 99.918% of par value due January 15, 2028.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds to temporarily repay borrowings outstanding under the operating partnership's global revolving credit facilities, acquire additional properties or businesses, fund development opportunities, invest in interest-bearing accounts and short-term, interest-bearing securities which are consistent with Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s intention to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes, and to provide for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including potentially for the repayment of other debt, or the redemption, repurchase, repayment or retirement of outstanding equity and debt securities, or a combination of the foregoing.
- Shares down 2.2% premarket.
