Royal Caribbean slips on pricing notes offering
Sep. 23, 2022 6:04 AM ETRoyal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) has priced its concurrent private offerings of $1B of 9.250% Senior Guaranteed Notes due 2029 and $1B of 8.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2029.
- The senior guaranteed notes, guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by RCI Holdings, will mature on Jan 15, 2029.
- The senior secured notes will be guaranteed by Celebrity Cruises, Celebrity Cruises Holdings Inc. and certain of the company's wholly-owned vessel owning subsidiaries. They will mature on Jan 15, 2029.
- The notes are expected to be issued around Oct 6, 2022.
- Proceeds from the sale of the notes, together with cash on hand, will be used to redeem all outstanding 9.125% Priority Guaranteed Notes due 2023 and 10.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2023.
- RCL shares are down over 3% pre-market
