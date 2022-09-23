Tuniu receives minimum bid price notice from Nasdaq
Sep. 23, 2022 6:12 AM ETTuniu Corporation (TOUR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) received Nasdaq non compliance notification over minimum bid price requirement.
- The company is provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until March 20, 2023, to regain compliance.
- If at any time during the 180-day compliance period, the closing bid price of the company's ADSs is $1.00 per share or higher for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, the Nasdaq will provide the company written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.
- In the event the company does not regain compliance by March 20, 2023, the company may be eligible for an additional 180-day compliance period.
- The company will take all reasonable measures to regain compliance.
- Shares are trading up 4% premarket.
