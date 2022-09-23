Tuniu receives minimum bid price notice from Nasdaq

Sep. 23, 2022 6:12 AM ETTuniu Corporation (TOUR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) received Nasdaq non compliance notification over minimum bid price requirement.
  • The company is provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until March 20, 2023, to regain compliance.
  • If at any time during the 180-day compliance period, the closing bid price of the company's ADSs is $1.00 per share or higher for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, the Nasdaq will provide the company written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.
  • In the event the company does not regain compliance by March 20, 2023, the company may be eligible for an additional 180-day compliance period.
  • The company will take all reasonable measures to regain compliance.
  • Shares are trading up 4% premarket.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.