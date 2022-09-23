Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has signed a multiyear deal with the National Football League (NFL) to sponsor the Super Bowl Halftime Show, starting in February 2023 with the American football championship game.

The 2023 Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, the first to be sponsored by Apple in the new deal, will play on February 12, 2023. PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was the title sponsor of the halftime show since 2013 but said in May it would not renew its partnership.

The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The NFL Super Bowl halftime show is typically the most watched television event in the US every year, and has seen performances by major music artists over the years. The 2022 Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show attracted 120M viewers.

Apple (AAPL) is also bidding for rights to stream the popular NFL Sunday Night games. It is reportedly the front-runner for the deal. DirecTV currently holds the streaming rights.