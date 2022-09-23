NFT Tech announces C$2M private placement
Sep. 23, 2022 6:55 AM ETNFT Technologies Inc. (NFTFF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
NFT Technologies (OTCPK:NFTFF) announces a C$2M private placement through the sale of up to 13,333,333 units at a price of $0.15/unit.
The placement is expected to close on or around October 5, 2022.
- Each unit is comprised of one class A voting common share without par value in the capital of NFT Tech and one purchase warrant to purchase a common share.
- Each warrant is exercisable at any time for a period of two years from the date on which such warrants are issued and at a price of $0.30/share.
- The net proceeds from the offering are intended to be used to fund the cash portion of the purchase price of the company's previously-announced acquisition of Run It Wild and for general working capital purposes.
- The unit shares, warrants and underlying warrant shares shall be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada which extends to four months and one day after the closing date.
Comments