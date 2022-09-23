Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) said Friday that Victor Lee has resigned as its President and CEO, and the company expects to make an announcement about new executive leadership in the near future.

Lee has led Ascent Solar (ASTI) since 2012 and has 17 years of experience in corporate banking, real estate finance and investment management, and corporate advisory services.

The company also overhauled its board, replacing four directors, effective immediately.

Ascent Solar (ASTI) recently reported an H1 net loss of $6.6M on revenues of $1.2M.