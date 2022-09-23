Ascent Solar overhauls board; Lee resigns as President/CEO

Sep. 23, 2022 7:03 AM ETAscent Solar Technologies, Inc. (ASTI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Stand-alone exterior solar panel system installation, renewable green energy generation concept.

anatoliy_gleb/iStock via Getty Images

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) said Friday that Victor Lee has resigned as its President and CEO, and the company expects to make an announcement about new executive leadership in the near future.

Lee has led Ascent Solar (ASTI) since 2012 and has 17 years of experience in corporate banking, real estate finance and investment management, and corporate advisory services.

The company also overhauled its board, replacing four directors, effective immediately.

Ascent Solar (ASTI) recently reported an H1 net loss of $6.6M on revenues of $1.2M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.