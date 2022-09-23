Ford begins construction of $5.6B EV-focused facility

Sep. 23, 2022 7:05 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor3 Comments

Ford December Sales Plunge 17 Percent From A Year Ago

Justin Sullivan

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) began construction of “BlueOval City”, a $5.6B high-tech assembly plant focused on EV production on Friday.

The company said the new plant will be critical to producing its projected 2M electric vehicle annual run rate globally by late 2026 and will create approximately 6K jobs in Haywood County, Tennessee once production begins in 2025. Production is set to focus on an electric trucks and advanced batteries for Ford (F) and Lincoln vehicles.

“We are building the future right here in West Tennessee,” Eric Grubb, Ford’s director of new footprint construction, said in a statement. “This facility is the blueprint for Ford’s future manufacturing facilities and will enable Ford to help lead America’s shift to electric vehicles.”

Shares of Ford (F) sank 2.11% in premarket hours, adding to a nearly 13% decline in the past week.

Read more on recent EV sales data.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.