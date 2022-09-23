Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) began construction of “BlueOval City”, a $5.6B high-tech assembly plant focused on EV production on Friday.

The company said the new plant will be critical to producing its projected 2M electric vehicle annual run rate globally by late 2026 and will create approximately 6K jobs in Haywood County, Tennessee once production begins in 2025. Production is set to focus on an electric trucks and advanced batteries for Ford (F) and Lincoln vehicles.

“We are building the future right here in West Tennessee,” Eric Grubb, Ford’s director of new footprint construction, said in a statement. “This facility is the blueprint for Ford’s future manufacturing facilities and will enable Ford to help lead America’s shift to electric vehicles.”

Shares of Ford (F) sank 2.11% in premarket hours, adding to a nearly 13% decline in the past week.

