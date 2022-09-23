Shiny Health & Wellness agrees to acquire Cotton Mill Pharmacy

Sep. 23, 2022 7:05 AM ETShiny Health & Wellness Corp. (SNYB:CA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maksim Labkouski

  • Shiny Health & Wellness (TSXV:SNYB:CA) through its subsidiary mīhī Health & Wellness agrees to acquire Ontario-based Cotton Mill Pharmacy for a total purchase price of C$700K plus ~C$135K in inventory.
  • Cotton Mill is a fully independent no banner pharmacy.
  • The funding of the deal is done as follows: the company has received a committed arrangement from Care Lending Group for a $600K secured acquisition 10-year term loan; $100K of the purchase price will be paid through a one-year vendor take-back loan at an annual interest rate of 4.0%; and expects to pay the balance of the purchase price ~$135K in respect of inventory from cash on hand.
  • The deal is currently scheduled to close on October 3, 2022.
  • The move will be the company's first pharmacy acquisition to broader retail expansion strategy into health and wellness.
  • Beyond Cotton Mill, the company is currently evaluating five further acquisition candidates with active due diligence ongoing.

