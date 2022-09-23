Cathay Pacific to increase flight frequencies as quarantine restrictions ease

Sep. 23, 2022 7:06 AM ETCathay Pacific Airways Limited (CPCAF), CPCAYBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

Cathay Pacific Airways

Jetlinerimages/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCPK:CPCAF) (OTCPK:CPCAY) announced on Friday plans to increase flight frequencies as the Hong Kong government eases COVID-19 quarantine restrictions.
  • The flag carrier of Hong Kong said it plans to add over 200 pairs of passenger flights in October to both regional and long-haul destinations.
  • "While we will continue to add back more flights as quickly as is feasible, it will take time to rebuild our capacity gradually," Cathay said in a statement.
  • The announcement comes after the local government is scrapping its controversial COVID-19 hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals from Sep 26.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.