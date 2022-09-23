Cathay Pacific to increase flight frequencies as quarantine restrictions ease
Sep. 23, 2022 7:06 AM ETCathay Pacific Airways Limited (CPCAF), CPCAYBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCPK:CPCAF) (OTCPK:CPCAY) announced on Friday plans to increase flight frequencies as the Hong Kong government eases COVID-19 quarantine restrictions.
- The flag carrier of Hong Kong said it plans to add over 200 pairs of passenger flights in October to both regional and long-haul destinations.
- "While we will continue to add back more flights as quickly as is feasible, it will take time to rebuild our capacity gradually," Cathay said in a statement.
- The announcement comes after the local government is scrapping its controversial COVID-19 hotel quarantine policy for all arrivals from Sep 26.
