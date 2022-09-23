Innate says lacutamab shows response in blood/skin cancer patients in phase 2 trial

Sep. 23, 2022 7:09 AM ETInnate Pharma S.A. (IPHA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Modern Medicine Research Laboratory: Diverse Team of Multi-Ethnic Young Scientists Analysing Test Samples. Advanced Lab with High-Tech Equipment, Microbiology Researchers Design, Develop Drugs

gorodenkoff

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) said its drug lacutamab showed clinical responses in patients with mycosis fungoides (MF), in an ongoing phase 2 trial called TELLOMAK.

MF is a form of cancer in which a type of white blood cells called lymphocytes become malignant and affect the skin.

As of March 4, (group 2) KIR3DL2-expressing patients with MF received a median of 4 prior systemic therapies, and had a median follow-up of 12.2 months. Meanwhile, in the KIR3DL2 non-expressing group (cohort 3), patients received a median of 4.5 prior systemic therapies and had a median follow-up of 13.8 months.

Data showed that lacutamab produced a global objective response rate (ORR) of 28.6%in the KIR3DL2-expressing patients with MF (n=21), including 2 complete responses and 4 partial responses, the company said in a Sept. 23 press release.

Median PFS (length of time during/after therapy a patient lives with the disease without it getting worse) was 12 months, while PFS at 12 months was seen in 53.6% of the 21 patients.

In KIR3DL2 non-expressing patients (n=18) (group 3) Global ORR was 11.1%. Median PFS was 8.5 months, while PFS at 12 months was seen in 39.6% of the 18 patients.

The company said lacutamab showed a favorable safety profile in MF also in the skin. Grade ≥ 3 Treatment-related (TR), Treatment-Emergent Adverse events (TEAEs) were seen in 2/39 patients and 1/39 patient discontinued study drug due to adverse events.

Most common TR, TEAEs were weakness (N=5), joint pain (N=4), and nausea (N=3), the company noted.

"We are pleased to see that lacutamab continues to show clinical activity in these heavily-pretreated patients with mycosis fungoides, confirming our hypothesis that lacutamab, a KIR3DL2 targeted agent, could provide benefit to patients with tumors expressing the target," said Innate Chief Medical Officer Joyson Karakunnel.

IPHA -0.40% to $2.46 premarket Sept. 23

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.