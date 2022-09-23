Innate says lacutamab shows response in blood/skin cancer patients in phase 2 trial

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) said its drug lacutamab showed clinical responses in patients with mycosis fungoides (MF), in an ongoing phase 2 trial called TELLOMAK.

MF is a form of cancer in which a type of white blood cells called lymphocytes become malignant and affect the skin.

As of March 4, (group 2) KIR3DL2-expressing patients with MF received a median of 4 prior systemic therapies, and had a median follow-up of 12.2 months. Meanwhile, in the KIR3DL2 non-expressing group (cohort 3), patients received a median of 4.5 prior systemic therapies and had a median follow-up of 13.8 months.

Data showed that lacutamab produced a global objective response rate (ORR) of 28.6%in the KIR3DL2-expressing patients with MF (n=21), including 2 complete responses and 4 partial responses, the company said in a Sept. 23 press release.

Median PFS (length of time during/after therapy a patient lives with the disease without it getting worse) was 12 months, while PFS at 12 months was seen in 53.6% of the 21 patients.

In KIR3DL2 non-expressing patients (n=18) (group 3) Global ORR was 11.1%. Median PFS was 8.5 months, while PFS at 12 months was seen in 39.6% of the 18 patients.

The company said lacutamab showed a favorable safety profile in MF also in the skin. Grade ≥ 3 Treatment-related (TR), Treatment-Emergent Adverse events (TEAEs) were seen in 2/39 patients and 1/39 patient discontinued study drug due to adverse events.

Most common TR, TEAEs were weakness (N=5), joint pain (N=4), and nausea (N=3), the company noted.

"We are pleased to see that lacutamab continues to show clinical activity in these heavily-pretreated patients with mycosis fungoides, confirming our hypothesis that lacutamab, a KIR3DL2 targeted agent, could provide benefit to patients with tumors expressing the target," said Innate Chief Medical Officer Joyson Karakunnel.

