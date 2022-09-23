Tuesday Morning GAAP EPS of -$0.33, revenue of $161.93M

Sep. 23, 2022 7:25 AM ETTuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Tuesday Morning press release (NASDAQ:TUEM): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.33.
  • Revenue of $161.93M (-8.7% Y/Y).
  • Comparable store sales decreased 8.0% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 versus the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, with store inventory ending lower by 8.1% compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was a loss of $22.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $8.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Outlook:
  • For the first quarter fiscal 2023, the Company expects comparable store sales to decrease 10% to 12% when compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2022, and for Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of negative $21.0 million and $24.0 million.
  • For the full year fiscal 2023, the Company expects comparable store sales to be flat to negative 3% when compared to fiscal 2022, and for Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of negative $18.0 million and $23.0 million.
  • Shares +6% PM.

