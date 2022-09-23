Snap hires ex-Peloton executive as new head of compliance
- Camera company Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has hired the former head of compliance and risk at fitness equipment maker Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) as its new chief compliance officer.
- Bertrand Lanciault III, also known as Lance Lanciault, made the move to join Snap (SNAP) in August. The move to Snap (SNAP) was initially reported by Radical Compliance and the month was confirmed by The Wall Street Journal, citing a spokesman for Snap (SNAP).
- Lanciault started at Peloton (PTON), which has struggled to overcome its post COVID-19 pandemic surge as well as safety issues with some of its hardware, in February 2021. He had previously been at Walmart (WMT) for six years, according to his LinkedIn profile.
- Earlier this month, Bank of America reiterated its buy rating on Snap (SNAP), noting that the positivity in Chief Executive Evan Spiegel's leaked memo was encouraging.
