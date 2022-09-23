Spectrum inks debt financing deal after regulatory setback for cancer therapy
Sep. 23, 2022 7:31 AM ETSpectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Hours after an FDA advisory panel rejected the company’s lung cancer medication poziotinib, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) announced a five-year debt financing agreement on Friday to secure a term loan worth up to $65M.
- The company said that its existing cash resources and the funding from units run by asset manager SLR Capital Partners will allow it to launch its recently FDA-approved medication Rolvedon and support its operations through 2024.
- “This capital commitment immediately strengthens our balance sheet and is anticipated to provide the additional resources necessary for a successful launch of ROLVEDON,” Chief Executive Tom Riga noted.
- The loan will be available in four tranches, including a $30M loan accessed upon closing on September 21 as the first tranche. The remaining tranches will provide $35M subject to the achievement of certain regulatory and financial milestones.
- SPPI shares continue to trade ~23% lower pre-market on the regulatory setback to cancer medication.
- Last week, SPPI announced the FDA approval of Rolvedon injection as a treatment for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.
