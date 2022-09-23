Spectrum inks debt financing deal after regulatory setback for cancer therapy

Sep. 23, 2022 7:31 AM ETSpectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

A one hundred dollar bill puzzle

gazanfer/iStock via Getty Images

  • Hours after an FDA advisory panel rejected the company’s lung cancer medication poziotinib, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) announced a five-year debt financing agreement on Friday to secure a term loan worth up to $65M.
  • The company said that its existing cash resources and the funding from units run by asset manager SLR Capital Partners will allow it to launch its recently FDA-approved medication Rolvedon and support its operations through 2024.
  • “This capital commitment immediately strengthens our balance sheet and is anticipated to provide the additional resources necessary for a successful launch of ROLVEDON,” Chief Executive Tom Riga noted.
  • The loan will be available in four tranches, including a $30M loan accessed upon closing on September 21 as the first tranche. The remaining tranches will provide $35M subject to the achievement of certain regulatory and financial milestones.
  • SPPI shares continue to trade ~23% lower pre-market on the regulatory setback to cancer medication.
  • Last week, SPPI announced the FDA approval of Rolvedon injection as a treatment for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.