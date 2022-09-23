Stingray Group to renew normal course issuer bid

Stingray Group Inc.

  • The Toronto Stock Exchange has approved Stingray Group's (RAY.A:CA) proposed renewal of normal course issuer bid.
  • The renewal authorizes the audio and video music company to repurchase up to an aggregate 2.9M subordinate voting shares and variable subordinate voting shares, representing ~10% of the public float of subordinate shares as of Sep. 13.
  • The company is entitled to purchase up to a total of 9,404 subordinate shares on any trading day.
  • Stingray may repurchase subordinate shares from time to time over the course of a 12-month period commencing Sep. 27.
  • As of Sep. 13, the company had repurchased a total of 1.4M subordinate shares at a weighted average price of $6.7729 per share.
  • As of the close of business on Sep. 13, there were an aggregate of 51.8M subordinate shares issued and outstanding of which 28.7M subordinate shares comprised the public float.
