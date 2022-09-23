Royal Caribbean Cruise’s (NYSE:RCL) pricing of a $1B offering of senior guaranteed notes and a $1B offering of senior secured notes to refinance 2023 debt maturities was viewed positively by Credit Suisse on Friday.

“This is the last maturity tower that needed to be addressed, net interest income impact should be minimal or none,” equity analyst Benjamin Chaiken said. “We think 2023 is now completely de-risked, and RCL is in a very good liquidity position. The remaining convert stub and ship debt should be easily covered by operating cash flow or cash on hand.”

He added that growing optimism on bookings trends at Royal Caribbean should continue to improve investor sentiment.

Still, the premarket action appeared to suggest a different assessment, with shares of the Miami-based cruise operator fell 3.72%. Key peers in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) -4.66% and Carnival Corp. (CCL) -5.58% also fell sharply on Friday.

