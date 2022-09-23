Daseke reaffirms 2022 outlook; names new CFO
Sep. 23, 2022 7:39 AM ETDaseke, Inc. (DSKE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Aaron Coley has been named as the new EVP and CFO of transportation solutions specialist Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE), effective Oct 28, 2022.
- Mr. Coley brings over 24 years of business experience and 11 years of experience as a CFO, most recently with Pilot Thomas Logistics. He succeeds Jason Bates who resigned from role, effective Sep 19, 2022.
- In addition to the CFO transition, Daseke (DSKE) reaffirmed its 2022 outlook, still expecting 12% to 15% higher revenue year-over-year, and a 5% to 10% year-over-year adjusted EBITDA improvement.
