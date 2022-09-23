Artivion (NYSE:AORT) said it is stopping a trial after it was seen that apixaban was not as good as warfarin in reducing blood clots in patients with an On-X mechanical aortic valve.

The decision was based on the recommendation of the Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) of the study, dubbed PROACT Xa, which found lack of evidence supporting non-inferiority of apixaban — sold as Eliquis by Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) — to warfarin for valve thrombosis and thromboembolism, the company said in a Sept. 23 press release.

The trial, which began enrolling in April 2020, randomized patients having an On-X aortic valve replacement to receive either warfarin or apixaban as their anticoagulant to prevent blood clots.

The study aimed to see if these patients could be maintained safely and effectively on apixaban rather than on warfarin.

The DSMB found that blood clots, resulting in stroke, occurred more frequently in patients receiving apixaban and that continuing the study was unlikely to achieve the main goal while possibly exposing patients to increased risk, according to the company.

Artivion added that physicians at the trial's sites are being notified to change patients who are in the apixaban arm of the trial back to warfarin.

"We are disappointed to stop the PROACT Xa trial as a successful trial would have significantly benefited patients and significantly increased our addressable market opportunity beginning in 2025. Despite stopping the trial, we are reiterating our 2022 outlook of delivering double-digit top-line growth and we remain committed to delivering the financial expectations we communicated in our March investor meeting: Double digit top-line growth, expanding gross margins, and accelerated adjusted EBITDA growth through 2024," said Pat Mackin, chairman, president and CEO.

Mackin added that the company had committed ~$10M in annual funding to this study through 2024 and will now redirect these funds to other development opportunities and to incremental EBITDA and cash flow in 2023 and 2024.

AORT -8.92% to 16.85 premarket Sept. 23