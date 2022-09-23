Corcept extends distribution agreement for Cushing’s syndrome drug
Sep. 23, 2022 8:01 AM ETCorcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT), the maker of Cushing’s syndrome medication Korlym, has extended its partnership with specialty pharmacy Optime Care, Inc., for U.S. distribution of the treatment.
- As part of the Sep. 16 amendment to the pharmaceutical manufacturer services agreement, Optime will continue to serve as the exclusive specialty pharmacy dispensing Korlym in the U.S. until Mar. 31, 2024, CORT said in a regulatory filing.
- In 2017, CORT and Optime entered into a distribution services agreement for the U.S. sales of Korlym, a once-daily oral therapy indicated to treat hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in certain adults with Cushing’s syndrome.
- “Korlym is delivering steady sales and earning growth,” and the company is advancing its pipeline with a strong balance sheet, Seeking Alpha contributor Bret Jensen wrote in a recent article on CORT.
