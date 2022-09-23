Lithium One Metals (TSXV:LONE:CA) has entered into an arms-length option pact with Glenn Griesbach to acquire a 100% interest in and to the Lac Astrid Lithium Project in northwestern Quebec, Canada.

The Lac Astrid Lithium Project is composed of 70 mineral claims covering ~3,600 hectares located in a very active hard rock lithium pegmatite area in the prolific James Bay mining area of Quebec, 900 kilometers north-northeast of Montreal and 250 km east of the small community of Radisson, in the James Bay region of northern Quebec.

Per the terms, the company may acquire a 100% interest in and to the Lac Astrid Project by making aggregate cash payments of $600K; issuing an aggregate of 1.2M units and 3M common shares of the company (1.2M units, each unit is comprised of one common share and one warrant exercisable at $0.40 for 24 months), 1M shares on the first anniversary of the pact, and 2M shares on the second anniversary of the pact.

Upon exercise of the option, the Optionor will retain a 3.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Lac Astrid Project, 2.0% of which may be purchased by the company for $2M.

Concurrently, the company reports that Mr. Bilal Bhamji, CPA, CMA has been appointed as CFO.

Further, it will be conducting a non-brokered private placement financing under which it will raise gross proceeds of up to $1.25M by the issue of units at $0.25/unit.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the financing for mineral exploration and for general working capital.