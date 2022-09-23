Toyota Motor to close its plant in Russia - Reuters
Sep. 23, 2022 8:20 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- As per Russia's Kommersant newspaper on Friday, Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) has decided to terminate production at its plant in Russia, stated Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade - Reuters.
- The company has suspended its production in St Petersburg in March 2022 due to supply chain disruptions and stopped vehicle imports into Russia.
- The automaker will ensure to fulfill all social obligations and will retain after-sales service of Toyota and Lexus cars and maintain its dealer network.
- The factory with a capacity of 100,000 units a year, produced the Camry and RAV4 models, will be preserved and may be sold in the future, Kommersant's sources said.
- Toyota did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Comments (2)