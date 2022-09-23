Toyota Motor to close its plant in Russia - Reuters

Sep. 23, 2022 8:20 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments

Toyota motor corporation logo on dealership building

josefkubes/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • As per Russia's Kommersant newspaper on Friday, Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) has decided to terminate production at its plant in Russia, stated Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade - Reuters.
  • The company has suspended its production in St Petersburg in March 2022 due to supply chain disruptions and stopped vehicle imports into Russia.
  • The automaker will ensure to fulfill all social obligations and will retain after-sales service of Toyota and Lexus cars and maintain its dealer network.
  • The factory with a capacity of 100,000 units a year, produced the Camry and RAV4 models, will be preserved and may be sold in the future, Kommersant's sources said.
  • Toyota did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.