TOPS, CANO and SPRO are among pre market gainers
- Top Ships (TOPS) +45%.
- Flux Power Holdings (FLUX) +15% Q4 earning calls release.
- Snow Lake Resources (LITM) +13% Lithium and LG Energy Solution Collaborate To Establish Lithium Supply Chain in North America.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR) +8% Announces a Clinical Collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh to Evaluate T-reg Cell Depletion with I/ONTAK (E7777) in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Recurrent or Metastatic Solid Cancer Tumors in a Phase 1 Investigator-Initiated Trial.
- Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) +5%.
- Cano Health (CANO) +5% Costco, Royal Caribbean and more.
