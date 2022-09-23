Splash Beverage Group prices ~$3.1M underwritten public offering

Sep. 23, 2022 8:31 AM ETSplash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

  • Beverages company Splash Beverage Group (NYSE:SBEV) priced an underwritten public offering of 2M shares at $1.55 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of ~$3.1M, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses.
  • Additionally, the underwriters are granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 300K shares at the public offering price per share.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about Sep. 27.
  • The proceeds are intended to be used to support additional distribution and retail authorizations gained recently.
Comments

