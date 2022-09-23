Ally Financial stock dips after Wells Fargo downgrades on NIM margin pressure

Sep. 23, 2022 8:33 AM ETAlly Financial Inc. (ALLY)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) stock has slid 2.9% in Friday premarket trading after Wells Fargo analyst Don Fandetti downgraded the consumer finance stock to Equal Weight from Overweight as an uncertain macro environment weighs on the consumer finance sector generally, with some specific headwinds for Ally.

The analyst points to an accelerating decline in used vehicle prices, net interest margins pressured from the Federal Reserve rate hikes, and consumers dealing with inflation headwinds.

"A main driver of our lower near-term estimate is reduced NIM, as ALLY's assets (mostly fixed-rate retail auto loans) reprice slower than their deposit funding," Fandetti wrote in a note to clients.

Further, used vehicle prices have started falling, and the analyst expects the pace of decline to accelerate over the next 12 months. "While ALLY states that the used vehicle dynamics are not contribution to earnings on a net basis, we believe investors will still worry as values decline," he said.

He trimmed his Q3 adjusted EPS estimate for Ally (ALLY) to $1.70, below the consensus of $1.81, and trims his 2023 adjusted EPS estimate by $0.60 to $6.50.

Fandetti's Equal Weight rating jibes with the Quant rating of Hold and diverged from the average Wall Street rating of Buy and from the average SA Authors' rating.

