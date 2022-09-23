Rio Tinto, Credit Suisse, Sibanye Stillwater among premarket losers' pack
- Splash Beverage (SBEV) -23% on pricing $3.1M stock offering.
- CohBar (CWBR) -18%.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT) -14%.
- Silver Crest Acquisition (SLCR) -14%.
- Athersys (ATHX) -12%.
- Cellectis (CLLS) -10%.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) -9%.
- Standard Lithium (SLI) -9%.
- Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) -9%.
- Credit Suisse (CS) -9%.
- SOBR Safe (SOBR) -9%.
- Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) -7%.
- Borr Drilling (BORR) -7%.
- Ardelyx (ARDX) -7%.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (SHPH) -7%.
- Enovix (ENVX) -6%.
- Virax Biolabs (VRAX) -6%.
- Pagaya Technologies (PGY) -6%.
- Riot Blockchain (RIOT) -6%.
- Addentax (ATXG) -8%.
- Stem (STEM) -6%.
- Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) -6%.
- FOXO Technologies (FOXO) -6%.
- ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) -6%.
- Rio Tinto (RIO) -6% as copper slide continues on dollar strength, recession-fed demand fears.
Comments (5)