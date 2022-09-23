Basin Uranium to raise up to C$2M in private offering
Sep. 23, 2022 8:38 AM ETBasin Uranium Corp. (BURCF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Basin Uranium (OTCPK:BURCF) announced Friday a private placement offering priced at C$0.15 for the gross proceeds of up to C$1M.
- Each unit will comprise of 1 common share and 1 share purchase warrant, exercisable to purchase an additional share at $0.25 each.
- In addition, the company will raise C$1M from the issuance of flow through shares priced at C$0.18 each.
- Basin Uranium intends to use the net proceeds for Canadian exploration expenses in mining. The company told currently exploration is underway at the project and funds from the FT Private Placement will be used to expand the Company's ongoing phase two drill program.
