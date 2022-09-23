Industrial stocks decline in premarket trading as July low looms

Sep. 23, 2022

Industrial stocks fell in premarket trading on Friday as investors brace for a test of July's lows. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), whose holdings include large-cap industrial companies, slipped 1.1% to $85.44 a share at 8:04 a.m. ET. The fund hit a 52-week low of $84.28 intraday on July 14.

Stocks have been under pressure as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to grapple with a 40-year high in inflation. Industrial stocks in the past year have been vulnerable to jumps in the price of energy, a key input for manufacturers.

Among the premarket decliners on Friday:

  • Generac (GNRC) -2.8%
  • Nutrien (NTR) -2.7%
  • Caterpillar (CAT) -2.2%
  • Johnson Controls (JCI) -2.1%
  • Deere (DE) -2%
  • Boeing (BA) -2%
  • Textron (TXT) -1.8%
  • Dow Inc. (DOW) -1.7%
  • General Electric (GE) -1.6%

