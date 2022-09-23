Industrial stocks fell in premarket trading on Friday as investors brace for a test of July's lows. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), whose holdings include large-cap industrial companies, slipped 1.1% to $85.44 a share at 8:04 a.m. ET. The fund hit a 52-week low of $84.28 intraday on July 14.

Stocks have been under pressure as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to grapple with a 40-year high in inflation. Industrial stocks in the past year have been vulnerable to jumps in the price of energy, a key input for manufacturers.

Among the premarket decliners on Friday: