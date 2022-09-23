Cano Health may be worth $14/share in a takeout - analyst

Sep. 23, 2022 8:40 AM ETCano Health, Inc. (CANO), HUM, CVSBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) may be valued at $14/share in a potential takeout after reports on Thursday that Humana (NYSE:HUM) and CVS (NYSE:CVS) are interested in an acquisition, according to Citi. Cano gained 4.4% in premarket trading after jumping 32% on Thursday.

Other deals and current comparables suggest a take-out multiple in the ~2x revenue zone factoring some level of discount, or a takeout price of ~$14, Citi analyst Jason Cassorla, who has a buy rating and $7 price target on CANO, wrote in a note.

A CVS purchase of Cano (CANO) would be logical as it would fill a third priority of CVS in primary care, especially after CVS just agreed to purchase Signify Heath (SGFY) for about $8 billion, Cassorla wrote. For Humana, CANO has a right-of-first-refusal agreement with Humana (HUM), which may favor HUM in a transaction.

"We would not be surprised if HUM + PE consortium makes a bid for CANO, including perhaps off-balance sheet arrangements and a similar put/call option structure," Cassorla wrote.

The media reports about Cano (CANO) come after Owl Creek Asset Management, which owns 8.69 million shares, or a 3.75% stake, last month urged the company to pursue strategic alternatives, including a possible sale.

